Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Carriero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Carriero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Carriero Obituary
Virginia (Carvalho) Carriero, 93, of Tiverton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. She was wife of the late Joseph Carriero. Born in Little Compton, she was daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Ferreira) Carvalho. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress in the Local Garment Union. Mrs. Carriero was a member of the Ladies Guild and a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. She is survived by 1 son: Joseph J. "Jo Jo" Carreiro, Jr.; 1 sister: Dorothy Carreiro of Westport; son-in-law: Michael Sama of Tiverton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was mother of the late David J. Carreiro, Thomas E. Carreiro, Linda M. Sama and Kenneth J. Carreiro, grandmother of the late Joseph J. Carreiro III and Michael P. Sama and sister of the late Mary DeMello, Clara Furtado, Angie Dolan, Joseph Carvalho, Manuel Carvalho, Lillian Gomes, Estelle Boulay, Beatrice Soares and Catherine Tavares. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10 a.m Visitation will be Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: Southcoast Visiting Nurses Association Hospice Division, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -