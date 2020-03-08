|
Virginia (Carvalho) Carriero, 93, of Tiverton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. She was wife of the late Joseph Carriero. Born in Little Compton, she was daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Ferreira) Carvalho. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress in the Local Garment Union. Mrs. Carriero was a member of the Ladies Guild and a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. She is survived by 1 son: Joseph J. "Jo Jo" Carreiro, Jr.; 1 sister: Dorothy Carreiro of Westport; son-in-law: Michael Sama of Tiverton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was mother of the late David J. Carreiro, Thomas E. Carreiro, Linda M. Sama and Kenneth J. Carreiro, grandmother of the late Joseph J. Carreiro III and Michael P. Sama and sister of the late Mary DeMello, Clara Furtado, Angie Dolan, Joseph Carvalho, Manuel Carvalho, Lillian Gomes, Estelle Boulay, Beatrice Soares and Catherine Tavares. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10 a.m Visitation will be Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: Southcoast Visiting Nurses Association Hospice Division, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 8, 2020