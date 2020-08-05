Virginia E. (Gryncewicz) Kelly, 83, of Fall River passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Somerset. She was the widow of Timothy J. Kelly, Jr. Mrs. Kelly was born in Fall River a daughter of the late John and Julia (Szember) Gryncewicz and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Virginia was in banking for 17 years finishing her career as a Senior Teller. Prior to banking she had worked in retail for 17 years with Fernandes Super Market, Stop N Shop and finished her career at Arlens Department Store. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church where she was the Past Treasurer of the Womans Guild, Krakowian Dancers, a member of the Holy Rosary Society and the Pierogi Ladies. She was Past Secretary of the South End Merchants Association. The family would like to take the opportunity to thank Clifton Rehabilitation and its staff for the wonderful care Virginia received while she was there. Survivors include 2 sons: Michael P. Kelly and his wife Donna of Swansea, Timothy J. Kelly, III of Fall River, a daughter Carol A. Sleiding and her husband Cliff of Assonet, a brother Michael Gryncewicz of Somerset, a sister Carol Lewis of Andover, 4 grandchildren: Ruthann Kelly, Eric Kelly, John Kelly, William Kelly, a great granddaughter Elizabeth Vieira, several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 10:30 A.M. at the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St., Fall River. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday from 9:00 A.M. | 10:30 A.M. Due to COVID 19 the family understands those who want to remain home for health reasons. Please keep her in your mind. In lieu of flowers please do a good deed for someone in need. Arrangements are by the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA. www.boykomemorial.com