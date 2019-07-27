Home

Virginia Rebello Obituary
Virginia Rebello, age 99, passed away peacefully at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter. Born in Swansea, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Medeiros) Mello. Virginia was a volunteer for special needs children for the school department and for St. Annes Pediatric Care. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Jusseaume of Swansea; grandchildren Scott Burdick, Jacqueline Rowland, Michele Loiselle and Karen Luther; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Manuel and Joseph Mello, Evelyn Amarello, Dorothy Bamber, Mary Arruda, Wilma Serbo, Lillian Perry, Bella Mello, Rose Costa, and Ester Wilbur. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Monday, July 29th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 27, 2019
