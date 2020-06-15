Virginia V. (Chase) Routhier, 84, of Westport passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was the former wife of late Robert R. Routhier. Born in Dayville, CT, daughter of the late George A. and Virginia V. (Grzesiak) Chase, she had lived in Westport since 1959. A graduate of Bryant College, she was the business manager for St. John the Baptist Church, Westport until her retirement in 2008. She was a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport, and a recipient of the Marian Medal. She was a member of the St. Johns Woman's Guild, a board member for the Olancho Aid Foundation, the Westport Council on Aging and Bristol Elder Services. Mrs. Routhier was a former president of the Medical Secretaries of Fall River. She was also an avid gardener and world traveler. Survivors include 2 daughters: Susan J. Routhier of Dartmouth and Cynthia Olivier of Edgartown, MA; a granddaughter: Elizabeth Bravo of New Bedford; and a great granddaughter: Isabelle DaSilva. She was mother of the late Janet M. McNulty and Catherine M. Routhier. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Virginia's Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on the St. John the Baptist Westport Facebook page on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Olancho Aid Foundation, P.O. Box 15, Rockland, MA 02370. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 15, 2020.