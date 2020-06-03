Vivian A. Fetherston of Westport went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020. Vivian was born on July 28, 1933 to Alphonse and France Thibodeau Ross of Fall River. he was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, John Kinder Fetherston and her loving grandson, Patrick Fetherston. Vivian leaves behind 5 children, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generosity, humorous wit, and the ability to give thanks to the Lord in every situation. Thank you Mom for all that you taught us. We love you. Services were held in Connecticut.



