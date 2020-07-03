1/1
Vivian M. Costa
Vivian M. (Aguiar) Costa, 77, of Fall River passed away after a short illness on July 28, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Manuel R. Costa to whom she had been married for 54 years prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda Rua Aguiar and had lived in this city for most of her life. Mrs. Costa took great pride in being a Volunteer at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed visiting Newport, RI to watch the waves with her sister-in-law Dolores and niece Hilda. She loved Florida and visiting her brother Joseph and his wife Marie in The Villages. She also enjoyed monthly trips to local casinos for bingo or to play the slot machines. She will be missed by her beloved dog, Pierre. Survivors include her sons: Robert G. Costa of Attleboro and Manuel C. Costa of Fall River; her brother: Joseph Aguiar of The Villages, FL; her 5 grandchildren: Robert C. Costa, Michelle Cabral, Brittany Costa, Randi Costa, and Samantha Costa. And her 4 great grandchildren: Hannah Vasconcelos, Logan Cabral, Nicholas Pacheco and Charles Pacheco. She was the sister of the late Barbara Dewsnap Lepage. While Vivians family grieves her loss, they are happy to recall all the many shared happy memories. They request family and friends to consider a toast in her honor in the coming week, preferably a Jager Bomb but any other similar drink will do. Come to Me, all you who are labor & heavy laden, and I will give you rest ~ Matthew 11:28 At her request, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.oliveirafuneralhomes.com

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 2, 2020
I will always remember auntie Viv as a happy, sweet, loving lady. She was always so nice to me. I send my condolences to her family, and my mom Louise sends her condolences also. May you rest in peace with your wonderful husband.
virginia
July 3, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
