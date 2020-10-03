Viviane R. (Mercier) Burke, RN, age 82 of Fall River passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. As was her wish, she passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife and best friend of 53 years to the late Matthew F. Burke, Sr. Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Honore and Amanda (St. Pierre) Mercier, she was a graduate of St. Anthony High School in New Bedford and received her degree in Nursing from the St.Annes School of Nursing in Fall River. Mrs. Burke was a Registered Nurse at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River for 30 years until her retirement. She went on to become the Parish Secretary at St. Williams Church in Fall River where she was awarded the Marian Medal Award in recognition of her dedicated service to the diocesan parish. After St. Williams closing, she followed Rev. Jay T. Maddock to Holy Family Parish in East Taunton where she served as Parish Secretary for several years. She is survived by her five devoted children, Matthew F. Burke Jr. of Fall River, Tracy Santerre and her husband Gary of Swansea, Kelly (Burke) DAmbrosio of Rehoboth, Timothy Burke of Fall River, and Patrick Burke and his wife Krissy of Swansea; Grandma to her nine grandchildren who she adored: Allyson, Jenna and Casey Santerre, Kylie, T.J. and Emily DAmbrosio, and Tyler, Sydney and Cameron Burke; her sister Cecile McGoff and her husband Leo of Brentwood, California, her sister-in-law Mary Nadeau and her husband Gilbert of Somerset and many loving nieces and nephews. Viv enjoyed watching her children and grandchildrens sporting events and especially nights spent at Maplewood Park. She also loved hosting annual Christmas parties with a house full of family and friends. In her retirement, she enjoyed casino trips with her husband, as her children would often say spending their inheritance, knitting, reading, playing cards with her wandering eyes, and looked forward to weekly Sunday gatherings with her family. Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 8:30 am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River followed by her interment at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. Visiting hours will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Darcy Nientimp Scholarship Fund at St. Annes Hospital 795 Middle Street Fall River, MA 02721, which provides scholarships for nursing students. For online tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
.