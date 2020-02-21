|
|
Was called home to his Lord on February 11, 2020, after He gifted us with his presence for 69 years. He passed away from Leukemia with grace, dignity and faith with his wife by his side. While his journey ended differently than we all had hoped, he's now with family, friends and angels in heaven enjoying a heck of a happy hour. Walter will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, together for 42 years and three children: Nicole of Lady Lake, FL; Kelsey of Fall River, MA and Ryan of East Taunton, Mass. his brothers: Richard (Nancy); Raymond (Beverly); Ronald (Joyce); James (Jo-Ann); sisters: Joan Larrivee and Natalie Raposa. He was predeceased by sisters: Delores DeNardo; Barbara Augustine and brothers: Thomas, Joseph and John. To view the full obituary visit Baldwincremation.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 21, 2020