TIVERTON RI- Walter Frank Staskiewicz, 91 of Tiverton, RI passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home in Tiverton, RI surrounded by his loving wife and four children.
He was born on December 9, 1928 in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late Frank and Mary (Struzik) Staskiewicz, immigrants from Poland.
Walter graduated from Durfee High School and worked in the family business, Frank's Market, along side his father and brother John. He joined the army and was stationed in Austria and Germany. Walter met the love of his life, Barbara Audet, and they were married for over 64 years. Over those years, Walter and Barbara enjoyed family vacations with their four children and, later, traveled nationally and internationally with friends and relatives. On summer days, Walter could be found quahogging at Fogland beach and in the evenings at the Sakonnet Railroad Bridge fishing for stripers.
Walter will always be remembered for his love of family, his warm and generous spirit and his sense of humor. We will carry the memory of him in our hearts forever.
Walter is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children Daniel Staskiewicz and his wife Mary; Joan McCann and her husband Robert Frankle; Frank Staskiewicz; and Cynthia Cabral and her husband Stephen and his grandchildren Corrie Marchand, Darryl and Troy Cabral, Hayley and William McCann, Nicholas Soares, and Lyla Grace Staskiewicz along with his four great grandchildren Wesley, Calvin, Ellis, and Otis.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Stephen and John Staskiewicz and sisters Jenny Kolakowski and Adella Desjardins.
The Staskiewicz family wishes to give a special thank you to the wonderful aides and nurses who took care of Walter during his illness for their attentiveness and compassion in his final days .Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Friday, September 25 at Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass at St. Christopher's Church and burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery in Tiverton, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southcoast VNA at https://www.southcoast.org/visiting-nurse-association/donate-southcoast-vna/
or to the charity of your choosing.www.almeida-pocasset.com
for on line guestbook.