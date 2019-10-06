Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Grindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Grindley


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter H. Grindley Obituary
Walter H. Grindley, age 87, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Somerset Ridge Center. He was the husband of Evelyn (Imondi) Grindley to whom he was married for the past 67 years. Born in Cranston, RI, a son of the late Walter H. Grindley, Sr., and Marion (MacDonald) Grindley, he has been a resident of Swansea since 1997. He attended Hope High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War as Sargent. Mr. Grindley worked as a Head Hunter and Job Recruiter for many years before his retirement. Prior to that, he worked as a Manager at Household Finance. He was a member of the Christian Life Church in Rehoboth. His favorite hobbies included bowling, golfing and playing chess. Quite personable he really enjoyed being in the presence of others and getting to know them. His favorite times spent were with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Rev. Linda Pacheco and her husband Rev. Wayne of Sedalia, MO, Author Cheryl OBrien of Chandler, AZ, John Grindley and his wife Carol of South Pasadena. FL, Rev. Walter M. Grindley and his wife Carol of Millbury, Rev. Diane Rutledge and her husband Rev. Randy Rutledge of Hamburg, AR and Rev. Robert Grindley and his wife Mary, Missionaries in Botswana, Africa, nineteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Walter was the brother of the late Shirley Guile. His Memorial Service will be announced at a later date and time. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home. For tributes and directions: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Download Now