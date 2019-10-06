|
Walter H. Grindley, age 87, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Somerset Ridge Center. He was the husband of Evelyn (Imondi) Grindley to whom he was married for the past 67 years. Born in Cranston, RI, a son of the late Walter H. Grindley, Sr., and Marion (MacDonald) Grindley, he has been a resident of Swansea since 1997. He attended Hope High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War as Sargent. Mr. Grindley worked as a Head Hunter and Job Recruiter for many years before his retirement. Prior to that, he worked as a Manager at Household Finance. He was a member of the Christian Life Church in Rehoboth. His favorite hobbies included bowling, golfing and playing chess. Quite personable he really enjoyed being in the presence of others and getting to know them. His favorite times spent were with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Rev. Linda Pacheco and her husband Rev. Wayne of Sedalia, MO, Author Cheryl OBrien of Chandler, AZ, John Grindley and his wife Carol of South Pasadena. FL, Rev. Walter M. Grindley and his wife Carol of Millbury, Rev. Diane Rutledge and her husband Rev. Randy Rutledge of Hamburg, AR and Rev. Robert Grindley and his wife Mary, Missionaries in Botswana, Africa, nineteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Walter was the brother of the late Shirley Guile. His Memorial Service will be announced at a later date and time. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home. For tributes and directions: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 6, 2019