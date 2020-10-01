Walter Kraska, 89, of Swansea, husband of Alice P. (St. Amour) Kraska, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Walter was born on March 22, 1931, to the late Martin and Tekla (Gnyp) Kraska, and raised in Fall River. After graduating from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1951 to 1955, first as a mechanics instructor in Cheyenne, WY, and then as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. For over 35 years, he worked as a switch testman for New England Telephone. He was a lifelong resident of the Swansea/Fall River area, a savvy businessman, and an avid storyteller. (If you knew him, you know the story about the basketball game!) He was meticulous, handy, and caring. He owned several residential properties in Fall River and always treated his tenants like family. He was self-taught in plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work. He was also a talented auto mechanic, trained at his fathers Pleasant Street Garage. He was a long-standing member of Knights of Columbus, where he loved volunteering at the Bingo every week. He was a church collector at the former Our Lady of Fatima for many years. He also loved to travel, via cruise ship, bus, and airplane, most frequently visiting the West Coast and Europe. He took the most pride in his family, carrying on several family traditions, especially those from his Polish heritage. A creature of habit, he loved Autocrat coffee syrup, Beringer white zinfandel, and Lous Bakery sweet bread. Besides his beautiful wife Alice, of 67 years, Wally is survived by his son, Kevin Kraska and his wife Linda; his daughter, Karen Carbone and her husband Michael of Randolph, NJ; his son, Kyle Kraska of San Diego, CA; five grandchildren, Nicholas Carbone, and his wife Natalie of Brooklyn, NY; Allison Carbone, and her fianc Andrew of Oceanside, CA; and Caroline Kraska, Sarah Kraska, and Brian Kraska of Madison, NJ. He also leaves his sister Stella Jennings, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven siblings, Victoria Furman; Ann Walsh; Genevieve Forczyk; and John, Mary, Helen, and Lillian Kraska. The Kraska family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association Supportive Care Services and to Walters personal caregivers for comforting him in such a loving and compassionate way in his home. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main Street, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of either funds or blood to the American Red Cross, where Walter was a 15-gallon blood donor, at https://sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/in-memory-of-walter-kraska/
