Walter P. Gehan, 76, of Fall River, husband of Joan (Murphy) Gehan, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. A Maintenance Worker for the Fall River Housing Authority for many years, he previously worked for Mt. Hope Machinery in Taunton. He was the current President of the Liberal Club. He was also a former member of the Bowling Green and Dover Club. He loved spending his time with family and friends. Besides his wife of 58 years, he leaves five children, Walter P. Gehan, Jr. of Fall River, Dawn Gehan of Fall River, Wendy Cotrone (her late husband Harry) of West Warwick, Eric Gehan (wife Stacy) of No. Dighton and Candice Gehan of Framingham; seven grand children, Brian, Steven, Christina, Nathan and Samantha Gehan, Selenia Cotrone and Reilly Medeiros; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Deborah Almeida of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Tammy Gehan and the son of the late Thomas Gehan and Helen Fernandes. His funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
