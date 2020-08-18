1/1
Walter P. Gehan Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter P. Gehan, 76, of Fall River, husband of Joan (Murphy) Gehan, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. A Maintenance Worker for the Fall River Housing Authority for many years, he previously worked for Mt. Hope Machinery in Taunton. He was the current President of the Liberal Club. He was also a former member of the Bowling Green and Dover Club. He loved spending his time with family and friends. Besides his wife of 58 years, he leaves five children, Walter P. Gehan, Jr. of Fall River, Dawn Gehan of Fall River, Wendy Cotrone (her late husband Harry) of West Warwick, Eric Gehan (wife Stacy) of No. Dighton and Candice Gehan of Framingham; seven grand children, Brian, Steven, Christina, Nathan and Samantha Gehan, Selenia Cotrone and Reilly Medeiros; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Deborah Almeida of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Tammy Gehan and the son of the late Thomas Gehan and Helen Fernandes. His funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved