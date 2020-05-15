Home

Walter Pietrzyk, 90, of Westport, passed away at home, Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was husband of the late Evelyn P. (Medeiros) Pietrzyk. Born in Westport, he was son of the late Stanley and Mary (Rogula) Pietrzyk. A veteran of the Korean War, he served his country in the United States Army. He was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. Mr. Pietrzyk was the owner / operator of Walt's Fruit Stand in Westport. He was regarded as a caring and hard working man. Survivors include two sons, James J. Pietrzyk of Coventry, RI and Mark D. Pietrzyk of Westport; a daughter: Theresa A. Cook of FL; 3 sisters: Mary Ann Sylvia of Dartmouth, Helen Medeiros of New Bedford and Stacia Sarna of Swansea; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Wanda Budzisz. Private services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport will be held. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2020
