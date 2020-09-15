Wayne A. Faria passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Son of John & Irene Faria survived by Brother J. Richard Faria. Wayne graduated from Dighton Rehoboth Regional class of 1971. Wayne worked at several new car dealerships from Providence to New Bedford were he made many longtime friends. Wayne moved to Fl. in January of 2014 and worked at Waves Boat Club and later at Lowes, always making good friends along the way. Service will be at St. Dominics Church on Sept. 28 at 10:00 Swansea. His ashes will be spread in the fields of his youth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store