|
|
Wilfred E. Fred Lelievre, 92, of Fall River passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the longtime companion of Rebecca LaFleur of Fall River and was the husband of the late Dorothy (Souza) Lelievre. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Etienne G. and Agnes (Gagnon) Lelievre. Fred was a Veteran of the United states Army, serving during both WWII and the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as an Assistance Foreman for the former Howard Arthur Mills, Berkshire Hathaway Mills and Globe Manufacturing before retiring in 1987. He was very active in local sports with the Below the Hill Gang. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Debbie Ann Lelievre and Wilfred E. Lelievre and brother of the late Vivian Benoit, Joseph D. Lelievre, Ronald Lelievre, Joseph A. Lelievre, Albert Lelievre, Camille Lelievre, Robert Lelievre, Benoit Benny Lelievre, Laurene Jamiel, Viola Kadlec and George Lelievre. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, July 26, at 10 AM at St. Patrick Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St. Fall River, MA 02720. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com In lieu of flowers, Donations in Wilfreds name can be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association, 200 Mill Rd. Fairhaven, MA 02719. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 24, 2019