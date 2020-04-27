|
William A. Ray, Sr., 71, of Fall River, husband of the late Barbara M. (Quinlan) Ray, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. A US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a counter salesman for Robinson's Supply for 25 years. He enjoyed going to the casinos and riding motorcycles. He leaves his mother, Edith (Jarvis) Ray of Somerset; two children, Lisa Perreira (husband Jaime) of Fall River and William A. Ray, Jr. (Kristin Ray) of Orleans; six grandchildren, Amanda, Angelica, Samantha, Zachary, Rebecca and Justin; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Penny-Mae, Jaden and McKenzie; two siblings, Patricia Berube (husband Dominic) of Somerset and Michael Ray (wife Jean) of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Shirley and the son of the late Anthony Ray. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2020