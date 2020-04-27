Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Ray Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Ray Sr. Obituary
William A. Ray, Sr., 71, of Fall River, husband of the late Barbara M. (Quinlan) Ray, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. A US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a counter salesman for Robinson's Supply for 25 years. He enjoyed going to the casinos and riding motorcycles. He leaves his mother, Edith (Jarvis) Ray of Somerset; two children, Lisa Perreira (husband Jaime) of Fall River and William A. Ray, Jr. (Kristin Ray) of Orleans; six grandchildren, Amanda, Angelica, Samantha, Zachary, Rebecca and Justin; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Penny-Mae, Jaden and McKenzie; two siblings, Patricia Berube (husband Dominic) of Somerset and Michael Ray (wife Jean) of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Shirley and the son of the late Anthony Ray. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -