William C. Owen, passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019. William was married 32 years to the late Jean M. (Barry) Owen. Son of the late Charles Owen Jr. and Anita C. (Post) Owen Brother of the late Mabel A. Owen Father of five children, the late William S. Owen, Laurel J. Owen of Dartmouth, Edward C. Owen of Seattle, Andrea J. Canon of Punta Gorda Florida, and Christopher J. Owen of Watertown Massachusetts. In addition to four of his children, he is survived by ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was also a beloved grandfather to the late Justin M. Owen. Mr. Owen was a Korean war veteran who served his country. After his service. he completed farrier schooling at Michigan State University and worked for over 70 years as a blacksmith and farrier in Southeastern Massachusetts and the islands- Mr. Owen served many years ago on the Dartmouth Horseman's Association as well as the Dartmouth Agricultural Committee, He was a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau. Mr. Owen was an avid horseman, trainer, and breeder of the Morgan Horses of kierrylegs Farm in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. In collaboration with his sister, Mable A. Owen, he was instrumental in the production of a nationally recognized bloodline of Morgan horses that continues to thrive. In addition to breeding the Morgans, Bill Owen and his sister raised Hereford beef cattle, harvested hay, and maintained the hertoric farm chemical free to this day. Through his entire life, Bill has been the stalwart caretaker of the historic homestead farm on Elm Street in South Dartmouth that his grandfather, Charles Owen, had acquired in 1895. Bill Owen and the land have been as one, inseparable for 91 years. Mr. Owen had many passions. He loved his family and loved his work as a farrier, farmer, and caretaker for a multitude af animals. Bill was also an enthusiastic reader. He was always up for a game of cribbage with any one of his close friends and his great grandchildren. He was happy to engage in long conversations with all of his guests and visitors to Merrylegs. His easy sense of humor and great breadth of knowledge came across to everyone, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. William C. Owen was a truly genuine person known for his hard work, kindness, and commitment to home and friends. Bill was a character who left an indelible mark on the homestead, the natural world, and the people he leaves behind. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Stuart Hospice or Dana Farber Cancer Center. Arrangements with the Wilson Chapel, 479 County Streer, New Bedford, www.wilsonchapel.net
Published in The Herald News on July 17, 2019