William E. Holen, age 91, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Mroz) Holen and the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Whitehead) Holen. Bill was a graduate of Diman Vocational High School and a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Prior to retiring, Bill worked as an Installer/Repairman for NE Telephone Co., NYNEX, and Verizon. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Cathedral and the former Holy Rosary Church. While being a member of the Diman Alumni Association he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Bill was a lifelong member and past trustee of the Fall River Lodge of Elks where he was also nominated as Elk of the Year in 1986, was inducted into the Telephone Pioneers Hall of Fame, and a member of the Westport Yacht Club. Bill was always willing to lend a hand for his family, friends and anyone in need. He was a strong supporter and volunteer for the Perkins School for the Blind and SHARE Foundation of New Bedford. Survivors include his daughters: Joyce A. Holen and Nancy E. Desmarais, both of Fall River; son-in-law: Rene Desmarais; grandchildren: Michelle Nogueira (husband Mark Jr.) and Scott Desmarais (wife Jennifer); great-grandchildren: Kirstyn Nogueira and Mark Nogueira III; several nieces and nephews. Bill was also the brother of the late Margaret Donovan, Raymond and James Holen, and Virginia Grant. Memorial contributions may be made in Bills memory to the SHARE Foundation, Inc., 128 Union St, Suite LL3 #6, New Bedford, MA 02740. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bill's funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Private funeral arrangements with burial are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 13, 2020