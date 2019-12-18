|
William E. Schofield, age 71, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Born in Fall River, Billy was the beloved son of the late Frederick E. Schofield Sr. and the late Odelia (Perry) Schofield. Prior to retiring, Billy worked as a Laborer for the Mass. D.O.T. Highway Department for several years. He was also an avid New York Giants fan. He is survived by his brother: Charles M. Schofield of Somerset; his sisters: Helen Godshall of Hatfield, PA, Jean F. Raposo of Portsmouth, RI, Rosemarie Mello of Fall River, and Theresa A. Millward of Swansea. He was also the brother of the late Delores C. Yates, Frederick E. Schofield Jr., Raymond L. Schofield, Alice Martin, and John J. Schofield. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Billys memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to A funeral for Bill will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, Dec. 20th here at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1956 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI at 10:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. Calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 19th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019