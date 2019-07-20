William F. Farrell, 93, of East Wareham passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Jackson) Farrell, and the son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Crowley) Farrell. William was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School in Fall River, and went on to serve in the US Army during World War II. He worked a few years for the Fall River Fire Department and then as a lineman and foreman for the Montaup Electric Co. in Somerset. He was a resident of Somerset, MA for over 30 years and lived in E. Wareham for the past 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, visiting the national parks, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. William is survived by his children; Patricia Therrian and her husband Ted of Somerset, Paula Drake of Somerset, Kerri Affonso and her husband Bill of E. Wareham, and Michael Farrell of Castleton, New York, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons; William F. Farrell Jr, and Frank Farrell, and his son-in-law Robert Drake. Services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Memorial Donations made be made to at To leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on July 20, 2019