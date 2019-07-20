The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for William Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Farrell Obituary
William F. Farrell, 93, of East Wareham passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Jackson) Farrell, and the son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Crowley) Farrell. William was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School in Fall River, and went on to serve in the US Army during World War II. He worked a few years for the Fall River Fire Department and then as a lineman and foreman for the Montaup Electric Co. in Somerset. He was a resident of Somerset, MA for over 30 years and lived in E. Wareham for the past 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, visiting the national parks, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. William is survived by his children; Patricia Therrian and her husband Ted of Somerset, Paula Drake of Somerset, Kerri Affonso and her husband Bill of E. Wareham, and Michael Farrell of Castleton, New York, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons; William F. Farrell Jr, and Frank Farrell, and his son-in-law Robert Drake. Services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Memorial Donations made be made to at To leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now