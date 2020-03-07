|
William "Bill" Frizado age 79, of Fall river, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Orchard View Manor, East Providence with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Priscilla (Falandys) Frizado. William was born in Fall River, son of the late William S. Frizado and Alida (Laurendeau) Frizado. He graduated from BMC Durfee High School. He also went to Bishop Stang, URI College, and Bristol Community College. He was a graduate of Swain School of Design and later earned his bachelors of Fine Arts Degree from U-Mass Dartmouth. He was a professional photographer and graphic designer. William worked as an art director in several advertising agencies before starting his own business Bill Frizado Graphic Design. He also won awards for his work. William served in the US Navy. He taught English as a second language. He was a literacy instructor and a hunter safety instructor for the state of Massachusetts. William was a history enthusiast. He was a part of the 64th Regiment of Foot and Colonial Navy who reenacted the Bicentennial. He was a member of GOAL, NRA. Rod and Gun Club of New Bedford and the Tin Can Sailors. He was a member of the former St. Matthews Church in Fall River, and the Unitarian Church of Fall River. Besides hes loving wife Priscilla of 49 years, William is survived by several cousins. Private cremation services are entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Williams memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 7, 2020