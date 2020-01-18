Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
William H. Jackson Obituary
William H. Jackson, 85, of Fall River, husband of Mildred (Langlais) Jackson, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. William was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and he owned and operated Bill's Carpet Installing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a volunteer at Niagara Senior Center, loved to play Bingo and take bus trips with his wife. Besides his wife of 29 years, he leaves six children, Francis W. Jackson, Christine Dutra (husband Stephen), Paul Silvia (wife Linda), Carol Silvia (companion James Maguire), Deborah Stephenson (husband Edmund) and Donna Shannon (husband Paul); 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Veril and Edward, his daughter, Sandra Jackson and his parents, William and Esther (Whalen) Jackson. A visitation will be held Monday, January 20th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 18, 2020
