William Harold Hentrich Marshall, 89, a lifelong resident of Somerset, Mass, passed away at home. Born October 19, 1930 in Dayton Ohio, Died May 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Wilma Beatrice (Ross) Marshall, and step son to the late Harold Marshall. He was proceeded in death by a sister Linda Marshall and has one surviving sister Nancy Mann of Miamisburg, Ohio Bill entered into the Navy in 1950 serving for 12 year raising to the rank of Chief Petite Officer, he continued serving in the Army National Guard and the Airforce National Guard retiring in 1984 as a Senior Master Sergeant E8. Bill own and operated his own construction company for many years, all the while earning himself degrees from Fisher College and N.E. TECH. He went on to work as an Estimator for J&D Drywall until his retirement. He will be remembered as a loving husband and companion to Delores D. Marshall of Somerset and a loving father to his seven children, Charles Marshall (Donna), of Arizona, Peggy Miguel (Tom) of Somerset, Debbie Viveiros (John) of Somerset, Sue Marshall of Somerset, Patty Boulay (Larry) of Swansea, Joel & Steven Marshall of Florida, Kathy Faulkner (Scott) of Stratford, Connecticut. He was also a loving grandfather to his 12 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, Craig Marshall, Eric Miguel (Sara), Gary Miguel, Tommy Miguel, Joey Viveiros, Jesse Viveiros, Jake Viveiros (Heather), Jeff Viveiros, Nick Belmore (Melissa) , Tim Boulay (Missy), Dan Boulay (Shantel), Linsay Boulay (Justin), Bryan Marshall, Emily Faulkner, and 10 great grandchildren who he loved and adored. His legacy will continue on. Bill will always be remembered for his generosity and his great sense humor and being a kind man. He hosted the best family get together with his clam boils and homemade chowder, family would travel from all over for his 4th of July cookouts. He will be truly missed. Services will be held privately at a later time, when the whole family can be together.
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2020