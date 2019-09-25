|
Private First Class William H. Perry, 87, of Tiverton, formerly of Fall River, entered into rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Constance (Augustinho) Perry, whom which they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together. He was employed as a Police Officer with the City of Fall River. A veteran of the Korean War, he served proudly in the United States Army Airborne 508 Infantry Regiment. He is survived by his five children, William Perry of Columbia, SC, Donald Perry of Westport, Deborah Fay of Somerset, Michael Perry of Fall River, and Catherine Bergeron of Tiverton; a daughter Stephanie Phillips of Tiverton; grandchildren, Christopher Fay, Dustin Perry, Joshua Fay, Andrea Perry, Katelyn Wood and Justin Bergeron; his great grandchildren, who were the apples of his eyes; Autumn-Rose, Amber-Skye, Layla, Jacob, Lochlan and Finnley; and a sister, Phylis French. He was the son of the late First Sergeant Antone V. and Catherine (Flannery) Perry and the brother of the late Edward, Helen, Kathleen, Marion and Donald. Following cremation, his Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 09/28/2019 at Santo Christo Church, Fall River at 9:00 A.M. Burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Fl. New York, NY 10001. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019