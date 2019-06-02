|
|
William L. Massey Pereira, age 89, of Fall River, pas- sed away peacefully at Mass General Hospital on May 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Elsie V. (Mello) Pereira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Souza) Pereira. Bill was an avid bowler at both Walko and Dudek Bowling Alleys. He was also a frequent of the Raynham Dog Track and Plainridge Race Track. Most of all he was loyal fan of his granddaughters softball teams. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bill is survived by his daughter Mary Lou Pereira (significant other Gary Newman) of Beverly and his son William T. Pereira (wife Carla) of Plainville; sister Alice Cabral (husband Joseph); two grandchildren Brandon Thomas and Elise Catherine Pereira; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary Pereira, Evangeline Leite, Olivia Arruda, Mary Connie Furtado, Delphina Ferreira, Justina Raposa, Manuel, Carlos, Louis, Arthur, Joseph and Lawrence Pereira. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, June 6th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday, June 5th from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the in MA, ATT: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd-Ste 301, Framingham, MA 01701. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019