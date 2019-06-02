Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Pereira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William L. Pereira Obituary
William L. Massey Pereira, age 89, of Fall River, pas- sed away peacefully at Mass General Hospital on May 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Elsie V. (Mello) Pereira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Souza) Pereira. Bill was an avid bowler at both Walko and Dudek Bowling Alleys. He was also a frequent of the Raynham Dog Track and Plainridge Race Track. Most of all he was loyal fan of his granddaughters softball teams. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bill is survived by his daughter Mary Lou Pereira (significant other Gary Newman) of Beverly and his son William T. Pereira (wife Carla) of Plainville; sister Alice Cabral (husband Joseph); two grandchildren Brandon Thomas and Elise Catherine Pereira; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary Pereira, Evangeline Leite, Olivia Arruda, Mary Connie Furtado, Delphina Ferreira, Justina Raposa, Manuel, Carlos, Louis, Arthur, Joseph and Lawrence Pereira. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, June 6th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday, June 5th from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the in MA, ATT: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd-Ste 301, Framingham, MA 01701. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now