William L. White Obituary
William L. Buddy White, 71, of Raynham, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the husband of thirty-seven years to Cynthia E. (Charrette) White. William was born in Taunton the son of the late William L. and Eileen (Campbell) White. He was a graduate of Bridgwater-Raynham class of 1967 and majored in Physical Education at UMASS Amherst. Buddy was a physical education teacher for the Somerset School Department for thirty-five years, primarily at the North Elementary School, retiring in 2006. Mr. White was an avid golfer, a member of Lebaron Hills Country Club and loved to travel. He had recently played Saint Andrews in Scotland. Buddy was a long time New England Patriots fan and season ticket holder. Survivors besides his wife are a son: William L. White and his wife Allison of Franklin; two grandchildren: Jared and Sydney; a sister: Dona White Gilbody of Weeki Wachee, FL; two brothers: Dennis C. White of Basking Ridge, NJ; Scott W. White and his wife JoLynn Bonin of Chamberlain, ME; along with several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10am in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Burial to follow in the Pleasant Street Cemetery Raynham. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in Buddys memory can be made to the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts c/o the Somerset Scholarship Fund 128 Union Street, Suite 403 New Bedford, MA 02740. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, December December 29, 2019 from 2-5pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 27, 2019
