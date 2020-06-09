William "Bill" Mello, 79, of Westport passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Jean B. (Gwozdz) Mello, they had just celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in Swansea, son of the late Mariano C. and Mary (Faria) Mello, he had lived in Westport for most of his life. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Raytheon for over 42 years. He was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. Mr. Mello was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 1505, a member of the American Legion James Morris Post 145, Westport and was a former member of the Westport Board of Health. He served as a coach, manager and umpire for the Westport Little League for many years. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Including his wife, he is survived by a son: Christopher M. Mello and his wife Susan of Westport; a daughter: Wendi L. Francisco of Somerset; a sister: Beatrice Dupre of Westport; 5 grandchildren: Devan, Tristan, Isabelle, Emily and Richard; and several nieces and nephews. He was grandfather of the late Dylan Francisco. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. George Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be Wednesday at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 5 - 7 P.M. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.