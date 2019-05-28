William R. Billy Correiro, age 72, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Brigham and Womens Hospital. He was the loving husband of Pamela (Pikul) Correiro to whom he was married for 36 years. Born and raised in Fall River, a son of the late John and Agnes (Paquette) Correiro he lived in Assonet for 36 years. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1965, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Roger Williams University. A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he served during Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient. He worked at the B.M.C. Trust Bank and for the Department of Corrections before joining the Fall River Police Department retiring as Detective. An actively involved and respected member of the community, he belonged to several Veterans organizations, the Police Relief Association, the Elks Lodge and the John R. Correiro Memorial Scholarship Committee. He enjoyed golf and traveling. More than anything Billy cherished spending quality time with family, friends and most recently his beloved grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Chad DAdamo and his wife Suzie of Cohasset; one sister, Pamela Babikian and her husband Sarkis; sister-in-law, Claudette Correiro; brother-in-law, Ronald Pikul and his wife Marlyse; three grandchildren, Jack, Ava and Kara DAdamo and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Allen, John and Delores Correiro. His Funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland St., Fall River. Visiting hours Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Contributions may be made in his honor to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, Michaels Fund, 966 Walnut St., Fall River, MA 02720 or the John R. Correiro Memorial Scholarship Fund. For tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019