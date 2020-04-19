The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for William LaFleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. LaFleur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. LaFleur Obituary
William R. LaFleur, 67, died unexpectantly after a longtime illness. Born in and a lifetime resident of Fall River, Ma. he was the son of William R. LaFleur Jr and Mary H. "Pat" (Donovan) LaFleur. He leaves a daughter Heather Crennan and husband Justin Godfrey, and his grand-daughters Emma Grace and Nataleigh Godfrey of Madison, New York daughter Rebecca and grandson Brett. Also sisters, Donna M. Amarantes (Manuel) and Colleen M. Grant (Thomas). William also leaves his loving nephew Todd W. Amarantes (Kristine) and family and niece Evan Marie Graves (Keith) and family. He was employed by the City of Fall River Water Department as a Watchman. He attended Durfee High School prior to joining and serving our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a longtime friend of the late Norman Berube and loving life partner of the late Gloria (Maynard) Brown of New York. Private graveside services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the guidance of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River, Ma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Condolences may be left on the funeral home's website, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now