William R. LaFleur, 67, died unexpectantly after a longtime illness. Born in and a lifetime resident of Fall River, Ma. he was the son of William R. LaFleur Jr and Mary H. "Pat" (Donovan) LaFleur. He leaves a daughter Heather Crennan and husband Justin Godfrey, and his grand-daughters Emma Grace and Nataleigh Godfrey of Madison, New York daughter Rebecca and grandson Brett. Also sisters, Donna M. Amarantes (Manuel) and Colleen M. Grant (Thomas). William also leaves his loving nephew Todd W. Amarantes (Kristine) and family and niece Evan Marie Graves (Keith) and family. He was employed by the City of Fall River Water Department as a Watchman. He attended Durfee High School prior to joining and serving our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He was a longtime friend of the late Norman Berube and loving life partner of the late Gloria (Maynard) Brown of New York. Private graveside services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the guidance of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River, Ma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Condolences may be left on the funeral home's website, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2020