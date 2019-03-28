|
William S. "Sonny" Carter, 93, of Little Compton passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Esther E. (Crapo) Carter. Born in Fall River, son of the late William S. and Rose (Dailey) Carter, he had lived in Little Compton for most of his life. Prior to retirement, he worked for Foxboro Country Club for 29 years and the Acoaxet Club for 27 years. Mr. Carter was a member of the First Baptist Old Stone Church in Tiverton. Survivors include 2 daughters: Linda Hinkle and her husband Jeff of Harrington, DE and Susan Lodge and her husband Steve of Tucson, AZ; a sister: Marjorie Simmons of Little Compton; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Dorothy Wingate. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Old Stone Church at 2:00 P.M. Calling hours Friday 5 - 8 P.M. at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Tiverton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist (Old Stone) Church, 7 Old Stone Church Rd., Tiverton, RI 02878 or the Acoaxet Chapel, 36 Howland Rd., Westport, MA 02790. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 28, 2019