William Billy Bones Souza, age 81, of Fall River, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against lung cancer with his beloved companion, Frances A. Poirier. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel Mello Souza and Olive (Motta) Raposa. Prior to retirement William worked as a printer for the Spectator for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family. William had a kind and gentle soul and will truly be missed. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, August 30th at 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation Friday, August 30th morning 10-11:30 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2019