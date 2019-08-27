Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
William Souza Obituary
William Billy Bones Souza, age 81, of Fall River, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against lung cancer with his beloved companion, Frances A. Poirier. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel Mello Souza and Olive (Motta) Raposa. Prior to retirement William worked as a printer for the Spectator for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family. William had a kind and gentle soul and will truly be missed. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, August 30th at 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation Friday, August 30th morning 10-11:30 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2019
