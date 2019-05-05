William T. Manning III, age 79 of Fall River, MA died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Price) Manning, whom he shared 23 years of marriage with until her passing in 2006. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late William T. Manning Jr. and the late Anna (Burke) Manning and was a graduate of De La Salle Academy in Newport, RI. In 1958 Bill joined his family at Manning Auto Parts and worked until his illness in 2017. An avid golfer, Bill was a member of the Newport Country Club for 45 years and he was a member of the Bakers Beach Club in Westport. He is survived by his three children, William T. Manning IV and his husband Kyran Quackenbush of Dallas, TX, Michael Manning and his wife Silvana of Toronto, Canada and Caroline Manning of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren Maxwell Baumler of Jacksonville, FL and Monica Thompson of Toronto; two brothers, Kevin P. Manning and his wife Andrea of Fall River and Thomas B. Manning and his wife Kathleen of Somerset; two sisters Sally M. Black and her husband Michael of Tiverton and Barbara A. Manning and her husband Daniel Rapoza of Tiverton and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many cherished cousins. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 9am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 8pm. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02723. For directions and tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2019