William V. Graham Jr. Obituary
William V. Graham, Jr., 88, of Fall River, passed away April 6, 2019. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, he worked for many years at Elbe File and Binder. He is survived by his beloved "adopted" daughter, Robin Brouillard and "adopted" granddaughters, Kristen Brouillard and Shannon Murphy. He will be forever loved as "Papa Bill" by his family. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:15 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM. Burial at MA National Cem- etery, Bourne. Please consider a donation to Firefighters Wives Association, P.O. Box 423, Somerset, MA 02726. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019
