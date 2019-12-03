Home

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Williston Chace
Williston C. Chace

Williston C. Chace Obituary
Williston Cady Chace, 100, passed away peacefully in Swansea, MA on November 24, 2019. He was the son of Anthony and Ethel (Cady) Chace and grew up in Swansea. He graduated from Joseph Case High School in 1937 and attended Stockbridge School of Agriculture in Amherst. During World War II, he served in 57th Company, Massachusetts State Guard. He was a member of the Freemasons, St. Johns Lodge No. 1, Portsmouth, RI. A private service at Swan Point Cemetery is planned. Please visit WWW.Boule funeralhome.com for complete obit.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019
