Yvette C. Sullivan
Yvette C. (Berube) Sullivan, 81, of Fall River, wife of the late William Sullivan, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. A cook for Fall River Nursing Home and a dietary aide for Catholic Memorial Home, she was an avid Red Sox fan, loved country music and spending time with family and listening to her police scanner. She leaves three daughters, Patricia Sakell, Sheila Carlton (husband Glen) and Paula Sullivan all of Fall River; fourteen grandchildren, Joshua, Nathaniel, Jeremy, Kellie, Stephanie, Timothy, Katie, Lindsay, Matthew, Brenna, Erin, Tyla, Michael, and Kevin; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Berube of CT; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late William Brian Sullivan and Michael Sullivan (wife the late Marie Sullivan), grandmother of the late Kaleigh and the sister of the late Doris Paul, Jeannette Frazier, Beatrice Costa, Raymond, Harvey and George Berube and Georgette Lopes. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Meet directly at church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Facial coverings required. Please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
