Yvette C. (Cantara) Taylor, 103, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Southpointe Rehabilitation after a short illness. Yvette was born in Fall River, moved to Jewett City, CT for a short time and returned to Fall River where she remained her entire life. The family would like to thank the staff of Southpointe Rehabilitation for their many years of compassionate care during her stay. She became friends with many of the employees and had a nickname for everyone, which usually made everyone smile. A retired garment worker, she was a member of ILGWU. She was known by her family as the go to lady when you needed a clothing repair or alteration. She was a volunteer for Bristol Elder Services, Ombudsman Program for over 15 years. A member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, formerly St. Johns Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Senior Fellowship and a past member of the Altar Guild, Martha and Mary Society, Vestry, Choir and Assistant Treasurer. She leaves two children, Carol Grieves of Woonsocket, RI and Robert A. Taylor (wife Colleen) of Fall River; 25, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Theresa J. Canuel of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Rock and Florida (Houde) Cantara. She was the sister of the late Edward Cantara, Oliver Cantara, Mary Ann Clarkson, Alphonse Cantara and Roland Cantara. She always told people that her secret to staying young for her age, was she would have one shot of brandy every day. For as long as anyone can remember she would tell you that she was going to live until the age of 103, which she remarkably fulfilled. For the two weeks prior to her passing, she was able to spend time with her sister who was at Southpointe for a short respite. We are sure this was a great comfort to Yvette. Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., with a funeral service at Church of the Holy Spirit, 160 Rock Street at 11:00 AM. Burial, Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Flowers are welcome or a donation to the Senior Fellowship, Church of the Holy Spirit, 160 Rock Street, Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019