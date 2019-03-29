|
Yvonne B. (Caron) Labouliere, 93, of Fall River, wife of the late Raymond C. Labouliere, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was employed by Shelburne Shirt Co. for many years. She is survived by three daughters, Janet Fernandes and her husband Stephen, Diane Laprise and her husband Richard and Donna Hollenbach and her husband John all of Fall River; seven grandchildren, Stephen Fernandes, April Oliveira and her husband Nelson, Nicole Laprise and her fianc Matthew Turgeon, Jodie Laprise, Richard Laprise and his wife Kaitlyn, Amber Hollenbach, Daniel Hollenbach and his fiance Angela Aguiar, Amy Quicho and her husband Noel and Thomas Laprise and his wife Stacey; five great- grandchildren, Julia Fernandes, Aidan Hollenbach, Tyler Dupra, Christopher & Jacob Oliveira; many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Alice Phillips, Gloria Souza, Lillian Goulet, Florence Desjardins and Roland, Robert, Edward and Wilfred Caron and the daughter of the late Antone and Elvina (Lariviere) Caron. Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2019