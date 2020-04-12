|
Zachary Powers-Alves, Zach, age 33, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Curahealth Hospital in Stoughton. Born in Fall River, a son of Kyle Alves of New Bedford and Colleen Powers of Warren, RI, he was tremendously and unconditionally loved. A graduate of Somerset High School, Class of 2005, Zach loved doing community service projects. He established an annual toy drive for St. Annes Hospital for ten years, which yielded over 10,000 gifts for the Pediatric Unit. He also fundraised for the Childrens Advocacy Center, by developing a Holiday CD, as well as a concert | both of which donated 100% profits to the CAC. A talented musician, he played the harmonica, guitar, sang and wrote songs. He was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan and attended a great number of his concerts. His best times spent were with his family and, most of all, his eight-month-old son , whom he adored. Zach had a huge heart and always thought of others. His heart was eventually the reason he passed, but his character, empathetic nature, and loving soul will live on through his son, Landon. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved son, Landon Shane Wade Powers; his life partner, Amy Wuerstlin of Franklin; stepmother Shannon Alves; three brothers, Jake, Connor and Ben Alves; maternal grandparents, Harry and Catharine Powers of Somerset; paternal grandmother Patricia Alves of Fall River and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the grandson of the late Mr. Joseph Alves. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his services will be private. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Childrens Advocacy Center (CAC) of Bristol County, 58 Arch St., Fall River, MA 02724 or on line donations can be made on the CAC web site at http://cacofbc.org/. Cards and notes to family can be mailed to 164 Harrison Avenue, Somerset, MA. To leave a note of condolence online: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 12, 2020