Zakariyya Bliss

Zakariyya (Zak) Bliss, age 20, of Fall River, MA passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born on March 18, 2000 and was a Fall River resident most of his life. He was the son of Ret. U.S. Army Paul W. Bliss and Julieth (Martin) Martin-Bliss. Zak was a student of Atlantis Charter School who then went on to receive a HVAC certification from Diman Regional. He had many hobbies including skateboarding and playing basketball with his friends. He also boxed throughout his teens and was a member of his high school football team. He was a full-time construction worker in Cape-Cod and surrounding areas. He loved to travel, especially to St. Kitts and the surrounding Caribbean islands. He also loved music, wrestling with his siblings and going out to eat, especially at Taco Bell. A natural debater, Zak enjoyed engaging in lively disputes with anyone and everyone that entertained him. Anyone that had the chance to meet him knows that he was the light of every room he walked into. Aside from his parents, he is survived by his siblings; Beverly Martin-Lewis, Sara, Holly and Zephaniah Bliss, his niece Lillyana Rodrigues, and his long-term girlfriend, Nicole Desousa. In addition, Zak is remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Zak was predeceased by his paternal grandparents; Paul and Lois Bliss and Albert Martin and Alda Martin-Lowrie. Zak may have graced us with his presence on this earth for only a short time, the bonds and connections he made will last a lifetime. His Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Funeral and burial will be private. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring- sullivan. com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 16, 2020.
