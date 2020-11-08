A.C. Monroe, Jr.
November 19, 1951 - November 6, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Andrew C. "A.C." Monroe, Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his sister's home.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Monroe was the son of the late A.C. Monroe, Sr. and the late Marian Elizabeth Steen Monroe. He was retired from Weyerhauser as a forklift driver. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Washington Redskins, USC Gamecocks and the New York Yankees. He also was a senior golfer making 3 holes in 1 after the age of 50. He was quite the dresser with his outfit, cap, shoes and sunglasses all matching. His motto was if he had a bad shot at least he was the best dressed golfer on the course! A.C. was of the Baptist faith.
During A.C.'s illness, many old friends called, sent cards and notes and visited. He had a great sense of humor and kept everyone laughing including his oncologist, Dr. Favarra.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and Kindred Hospice for their comfort and support during this sad time.
Surviving are his fiance, Wendy Howell Bowers; his sisters, Libby M. (Tommy) Miller and Cassie M. Gebhardt, both of Rock Hill; his estranged son, Jeff (Susie) Monroe of Rock Hill; his stepchildren, Amanda (Ron) Barber and Dustin (Jen) Bowers; two grandchildren, Caveny and Carter Monroe; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the home of his sisters, 314 Grady Dr., Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Monroe's name to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233 or to the York County Cancer Society
, PO Box 4975 CRS, Rock Hill, SC 29732 .
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.