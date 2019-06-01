Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Addie Hutchison White. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Her story began on Oct, 14 in the year of 1932. She was given life by The Great Mystery thru Les Hutchison and birthed by Emma Boulware Hutchison. They named her Addie. She was a middle child with several brothers and sisters, one of which still dwells amongst the living her younger sister Emma Hutchison. Addie gave birth to four children, 3 of them made their transformation back into the Great Mystery before she did. They are Ellen, Joel, and Sarah Ann. Her baby girl Mary "Cork" Hutchison continues to keep Addie's blood flowing amongst the living. Addie has 14 Grandchildren, 39 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren. 1 Eternal Granddaughter that preceded her into The Great Mystery "Co Co."



Addie was married to James T. White, a Soldier of the United States Army. Only those from way back in the day know that Addie Hutchison is "Addie White." It is necessary to say she had no middle name. She kept her maiden name (Hutchison), but she did have a legal husband that did not leave her empty handed when he returned to the Great Mystery in 1984. Addie had a genuine love for people, black, white, whoever, whatever. She never met a stranger and she broke bread with quite a few, even when she had very little to spare, she fed those in need, grown folk and children. Pride and an awareness of dignity was genetically engraved in her. Knowing when pride can work against one was one of her specialities. For example: In the early 19 sixties when what is now known as the EBT program started in the U.S., a lot of less fortunate hungry people around here turned their noses up to "going over there to that county building getting in line for them food stamps." Addie was one of the first in that line from the hood in this 2 horse town called Rock Hill. When she returned to her hood with those groceries it is fair to say that a whole lot of people had to follow suit and swallow that pride or starve, she could not share all of hers out. Addie was educated in the public school system. She could read and write the Kings English very well for a Black Woman coming from the time period of her arrival in the flesh. She was a Chef/Housekeeper for the wealthy in Tega Cay S.C. The stories she shared of those episodes are a very informative treasure chest on many levels. She was only impressed with how "little Sammie" could dress himself, speak intelligently, and move by the clock at such a young age. To put simply, she was studying how the wealthy manage their children. They did not allow "baby talk" with the children.



Addie enjoyed cocktails and she was not one to pass up an opportunity to enjoy the spirits kept in the vast home liquor pantries of her wealthy employers.



Addie loved to have a "good good" time. For her, laughter and kind words came as easily as did her penetrating looks and the soul cutting verbal lashes she would deliver to whoever had it coming. She did not discriminate. If you knew her, you know that. Addie White never cooked a meal over dirty dishes.



When speaking or writing of our Queen Mother the richness of her story could go on for a novel or two easily, however there is no need at this time because one of the most priceless insights she passed along is that, "A good run is better than a bad stand."



Addie White had a good run.... We love you Granny aka Suga Mama...



Addie's Faith was grounded in the 23rd Psalm as written..



"The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want"



Addie White departed her earthly vessel on May 29th, 2019 under the care of The White Oak Nursing Facility.



On Monday June 3rd at 2pm there will be an Eternal Life Celebration for Addie at Cross Roads Baptist Church located at 2574 Eden Terrace Rock Hill S.C. There will be a viewing for those who wish to express respect at Parkers Funeral Home Sunday June 2nd from 6-8 p.m. located at 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill, SC.



Minister Minnie Dunham will deliver the Eulogy.Service by Parker Funeral Home

Her story began on Oct, 14 in the year of 1932. She was given life by The Great Mystery thru Les Hutchison and birthed by Emma Boulware Hutchison. They named her Addie. She was a middle child with several brothers and sisters, one of which still dwells amongst the living her younger sister Emma Hutchison. Addie gave birth to four children, 3 of them made their transformation back into the Great Mystery before she did. They are Ellen, Joel, and Sarah Ann. Her baby girl Mary "Cork" Hutchison continues to keep Addie's blood flowing amongst the living. Addie has 14 Grandchildren, 39 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren. 1 Eternal Granddaughter that preceded her into The Great Mystery "Co Co."Addie was married to James T. White, a Soldier of the United States Army. Only those from way back in the day know that Addie Hutchison is "Addie White." It is necessary to say she had no middle name. She kept her maiden name (Hutchison), but she did have a legal husband that did not leave her empty handed when he returned to the Great Mystery in 1984. Addie had a genuine love for people, black, white, whoever, whatever. She never met a stranger and she broke bread with quite a few, even when she had very little to spare, she fed those in need, grown folk and children. Pride and an awareness of dignity was genetically engraved in her. Knowing when pride can work against one was one of her specialities. For example: In the early 19 sixties when what is now known as the EBT program started in the U.S., a lot of less fortunate hungry people around here turned their noses up to "going over there to that county building getting in line for them food stamps." Addie was one of the first in that line from the hood in this 2 horse town called Rock Hill. When she returned to her hood with those groceries it is fair to say that a whole lot of people had to follow suit and swallow that pride or starve, she could not share all of hers out. Addie was educated in the public school system. She could read and write the Kings English very well for a Black Woman coming from the time period of her arrival in the flesh. She was a Chef/Housekeeper for the wealthy in Tega Cay S.C. The stories she shared of those episodes are a very informative treasure chest on many levels. She was only impressed with how "little Sammie" could dress himself, speak intelligently, and move by the clock at such a young age. To put simply, she was studying how the wealthy manage their children. They did not allow "baby talk" with the children.Addie enjoyed cocktails and she was not one to pass up an opportunity to enjoy the spirits kept in the vast home liquor pantries of her wealthy employers.Addie loved to have a "good good" time. For her, laughter and kind words came as easily as did her penetrating looks and the soul cutting verbal lashes she would deliver to whoever had it coming. She did not discriminate. If you knew her, you know that. Addie White never cooked a meal over dirty dishes.When speaking or writing of our Queen Mother the richness of her story could go on for a novel or two easily, however there is no need at this time because one of the most priceless insights she passed along is that, "A good run is better than a bad stand."Addie White had a good run.... We love you Granny aka Suga Mama...Addie's Faith was grounded in the 23rd Psalm as written.."The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want"Addie White departed her earthly vessel on May 29th, 2019 under the care of The White Oak Nursing Facility.On Monday June 3rd at 2pm there will be an Eternal Life Celebration for Addie at Cross Roads Baptist Church located at 2574 Eden Terrace Rock Hill S.C. There will be a viewing for those who wish to express respect at Parkers Funeral Home Sunday June 2nd from 6-8 p.m. located at 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill, SC.Minister Minnie Dunham will deliver the Eulogy.Service by Parker Funeral Home Published in The Herald on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close