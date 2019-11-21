Mrs. Adelaide Smith, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
A private family burial will be at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill.
Born in Brooklyn NY, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her son, Charles Smith, her daughter, Luann Smith, and her parents, Nathaniel and Adelaide Jackson Korn.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert Smith Sr; sons, Robert and John Smith; daughters, Judy Smith, Janet Richardson (Scot); one brother, 3 sisters, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be made to Crescent Hospice 1370 Browning Rd., Suite 120
Columbia, SC 29210
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Nov. 21, 2019