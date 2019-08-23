Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelle H. Edmunds. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Memorial service 11:00 AM Clover Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Adelle Henry Edmunds, 95, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019.



Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Clover Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglass Key officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.



Mrs. Edmunds was born January 22, 1924 in Clover, SC to the late John Hunter and Jeanette Childers Henry.



She graduated Clover High School in 1941, then graduated Geyer Business College in Charlotte. She worked in the office of Clover Schools. Later she returned to the schools as the Bible teacher for 14 years. After retirement she worked at the Clover Public Library where she conducted the children's story hour.



Mrs. Edmunds was active in the church, civic, and social life of Clover. She served as deacon, elder and clerk of the session of Clover Presbyterian Church where she was awarded a life membership in the Presbyterian Women of the Church. The presbytery honored her as the senior who made an outstanding contribution to her church. Mrs. Edmunds was an ex officio member for the Released Time Bible Studies. She also served as a member of the review board for Whitten Center Hospital in Clinton, SC.



Mrs. Edmunds served as president of the Clover Woman's Club where a scholarship from the club was named in her honor in 2004. She also served as a member of the Clover Home extension Club, served on the board of the Medical Facilities Commission, and served fourteen years on the board for Greater Carolina United Fund.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Lawrence Edmunds, a son, Jennings Henry Edmunds, her sister, Betty Rae Jenkins, and her brother, Lieutenant jcg William Douglas Henry, United States Navy.



Survivors are her sons Jennings S. Edmunds, II (Robin), William Bowman Edmunds (Cheri); daughters Douglas McCarter (Dean), Eugenia Jeanette Greene (Al); grandchildren Jenni McCarter Quinn (Travis), Benjamin McCarter (Ashley), Evan Edmunds, Adam Edmunds, Sam Edmunds, Maggie McCarter; and great grandchildren Branson Cloninger, Nicole Hicks, Henry Quinn.



The family wishes to express appreciation to Lake Wylie Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC 29710 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Edmunds.

