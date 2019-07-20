Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Marie Petruk. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Saint Philip of Neri Catholic Church 292 Munn Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday July 17, 2019 the Lord brought the soul of Agnes Marie Petruk home to rest.



Agnes was born on December 21, 1935 in Harbor Beach, Michigan. She was a devoted wife, an extraordinary mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and an avid volunteer, having served the community for 22 years at CHI St. Vincent Rehabilitation Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas.



Agnes and Joseph moved to and reside in Fort Mill, South Carolina after moving from Hot Springs, Arkansas and Northridge, California before that.



She is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Joseph Petruk; her two sons, Steve Petruk and wife Lindsay of Little Rock, AR, Tom Petruk and wife Linda of Yorba Linda, CA; her best friend and daughter, Sue Meyers of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Crystal McMurtry and her husband Laramie, Tony Meyers and his wife, Rachel, Danny Meyers and his wife Kelly, Jimmy Meyers and his wife Amanda, Erin Reiter and her husband Greg, Kelsey Estrada and her husband Chuck, Ryan Petruk, and Shawn Petruk and fiance Caroline Cosgrove; eight great grandchildren, Emma Davis, Kaylee Davis, Grace Davis, Peyton Davis, Ella Meyers, Jennifer McMurtry, Anson McMurtry and Sam Meyers; sister Gladys Page; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.



She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer Davis; fourteen brothers and sisters; parents, Jacob and Mary Roberts; in-laws, Joseph and Josephine Petruk; and brother-in-law, Jerome Petruk.



A Mass in honor of Agnes will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Saint Philip of Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Rd., E, Fort Mill, SC 29715 at 9:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to in memory of Agnes Petruk. Donations can be made at , or by mailing them to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be offered at

