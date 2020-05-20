Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen Wallace. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Aileen Dickson Wallace, 94 years old as of April 30, 2020, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Westminster Towers.



Aileen was the wife of the late George Hampton Wallace and the daughter of the late Ernest Emmett Dickson and Rachel Parks Dickson.



She is survived by her son, Ronnie Wallace (Beth) of Rock Hill, and her daughters, Janice Boyd (Emmett) of Clover and Donna Christie (Chris) of Birmingham, AL; her grandchildren, Leah Black (Paul), Ashlyn Condon (Mike), Hamp Wallace, Keith Wallace (Meggie), Sturgeon Christie (Laura), Rachel Christie (Daniel), and Sarah Christie; her great grandchildren, John Hampton Black, William Black, Madeline Condon and Hannah Wallace; her brother, Albert Dickson (Elaine); her sisters in law, Margie Dickson, Susie Wallace, and Ethel Wallace. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Jane Wallace; brothers, Lamar Dickson (Betty), Ralph Dickson, Harvey Dickson (Evelyn), and sister, Sara Dickson Sears (Carroll).



Aileen was a long time member of Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Kings Mountain Methodist Church and an affiliate member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church. While at Beth Shiloh Church, she was active in sunday school, many committees and the Presbyterian Women, serving for years as Historian and Treasurer.



Aileen worked as a Secretary to the Bursar, Winthrop College 1946-1950; Secretary to the Dean of Women, Winthrop College 1951-1954, Secretary to Dr. John Pratt 1959-1961; and 25 years for the Department of Social Services in York.



Her family will miss her tremendously. She devoted her life serving the Lord and nurturing her family.



Her children wish to express their appreciation, beyond words, to Deborah Currence, Patsy Whitlock, and employees with Home Bridge and Westminster Towers, who spent hours taking care of their mother.



A private graveside service for the family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Memorials can be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N. Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745, to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731, or to Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wallace family.

