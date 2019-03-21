Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Akeem Lamar "Keem" Young. View Sign

Mr. Akeem L. Young, 29, of 298 Ratterree Circle, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. The funeral service will 1 PM, Saturday at Gethsemane Church with Archbishop B.R. Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Garden. Survivors include his parents, Benita M. Young and James P. Hinton, Jr. both of Rock Hill; two sons, Treydon Nance of Newberry, SC and Noah Young of Gastonia, NC. Mr. Young may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home & 365 Irwin Street, Rock Hill.

Mr. Akeem L. Young, 29, of 298 Ratterree Circle, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. The funeral service will 1 PM, Saturday at Gethsemane Church with Archbishop B.R. Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Garden. Survivors include his parents, Benita M. Young and James P. Hinton, Jr. both of Rock Hill; two sons, Treydon Nance of Newberry, SC and Noah Young of Gastonia, NC. Mr. Young may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home & 365 Irwin Street, Rock Hill. Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019

