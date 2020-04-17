Mr. Alan Dennis Jenkins, 69, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be at a later date due to COVID-19.
Born in Charlotte, NC, Mr. Jenkins was the son of the late Yates E. Jenkins and Louise Masters Payseur. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Jenkins and Wayne Jenkins; and his sister, Wanda Jenkins. He was retired from Abitibi Bowater in Catawba, SC.
Surviving are his fiance, Brenda Perry; and his fur babies, Riley and Heidi.
A special thank you to his cousin, Marilyn Lassiter and Haley Rollins for their comfort and support. Also, thank you to the staff at Hospice Care of South Carolina.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Jenkins family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 17, 2020