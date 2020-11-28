Alan Lovette

July 30, 1949 - November 25, 2020

Camden, South Carolina - Funeral service Alan Randolph Lovette, 71, will be held on Friday at 7:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Camden Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund.

Mr. Lovette passed away at Dorn VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, he was the son of the late Noah Hester and Rosa Lucille Mobley Lovette. He served in the Untied States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from K&W Cafeteria where he was a manager. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Medlin Lovette; son, Alan R. Lovette, Jr. (Lisa) of Rock Hill; daughter, Alicia L. Wilson of Camden; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Brian N. Lovette; grandson, Jeffrey Taylor; sisters, Carol L. Calhoun, Jean L. Schwing and Sylvia A. Lovette; and brother, Ronald Lovette.





