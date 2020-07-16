Mr. Alan Spatz, 71, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on July 9, 2020.
Born on March 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Donald Spatz and Jean Marsh.
Alan was a man that strived to help and empower people by being thoughtful, helpful, and supportive, and was always one to make someone laugh. May he walk along with God in Peace as he looks down on those who loved him.
Alan is survived by his wife, Karla Spatz, his children; Christina Hayes, and Alan Spatz, Jr., his; grandchildren Madison Shugart, Zachary Spatz, Hannah Hayes, and Greyson Hayes, his sibling; Jeannie Butler. In addition to his father and mother, he was predeceased by siblings; Pat Arborgast and Sandy Spatz
All services will be private.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net