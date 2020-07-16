1/1
Alan Spatz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Alan Spatz, 71, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on July 9, 2020.

Born on March 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Donald Spatz and Jean Marsh.

Alan was a man that strived to help and empower people by being thoughtful, helpful, and supportive, and was always one to make someone laugh. May he walk along with God in Peace as he looks down on those who loved him.

Alan is survived by his wife, Karla Spatz, his children; Christina Hayes, and Alan Spatz, Jr., his; grandchildren Madison Shugart, Zachary Spatz, Hannah Hayes, and Greyson Hayes, his sibling; Jeannie Butler. In addition to his father and mother, he was predeceased by siblings; Pat Arborgast and Sandy Spatz

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved